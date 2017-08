May 16 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp:

* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million

* Series V shares will be priced at $25.00 per share and will carry an annual dividend yield of 5.15 pct

* Underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 2 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, series V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: