March 24 Power Financial Corp

* Power Financial reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and dividend increase

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.86

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared an increase of quarterly dividend from 39.25 cents to 41.25 cents on corporation's common shares

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* All figures are in Canadian Dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: