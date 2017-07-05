BRIEF-Ryoyo Electro says business alliance with Ad-Sol Nissin
* Says it forms a business alliance with Ad-Sol Nissin Corp on July 5
July 5 Power Logics :
* Says 2 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 526,592 shares of the co, at 3,798 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is Aug. 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AaahnT
* Mycronic receives one more order for a replacement mask writer