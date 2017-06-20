BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
June 20 Power Logics :
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wuXWQt
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)