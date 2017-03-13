FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Power Metals Corp

* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets

* intends to undertake plan of arrangement whereby it will transfer its hard-rock lithium assets to newly formed subsidiary

* Says directors and management of new pwm will be same as currently exists for power metals.

* under plan, each power metals shareholder will receive equivalent number of common shares of new pwm as they hold in co

* under plan, each power metals warrant holder, option holder will receive equal number of warrants, options in new pwm on identical terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

