4 months ago
BRIEF-Power Solutions says previously issued consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014, Q1 ended March 31, 2015 should be restated
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Power Solutions says previously issued consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014, Q1 ended March 31, 2015 should be restated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Power Solutions International Inc :

* Power Solutions - determined co’s previously issued consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014 & Q1 ended March 31, 2015 should be restated

* Power solutions international - the financials should be restated to reflect the impact of certain errors involving revenue recognition

* Power solutions international - expects restated financial statements for 2014, 2015, 2016 fiscal years to result in a shift of recognized revenues

* Power solutions international - shift of recognized revenues is from prior to subsequent periods in amount of about $48 million to $74 million for 3 year period Source text (bit.ly/2nKOuZ8) Further company coverage:

