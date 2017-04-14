FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Powertech Technology's unit offers takeover bid for shares of Tera Probe
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
April 14, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Powertech Technology's unit offers takeover bid for shares of Tera Probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Tera Probe Inc

* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. offered a takeover bid (or no less than 3.7 million shares), at the price of 1,100 yen per share

* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. aims to hold more than 50 percent voting power of the company

* Says the company will continue to be listing on TSE Mothers

* Says the offering period from April 17 to May 29

* Settlement date is June 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IwrZtH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

