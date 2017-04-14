BRIEF-Powertech Technology's unit offers takeover bid for shares of Tera Probe

April 14 (Reuters) - Tera Probe Inc
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. offered a takeover bid (or no less than 3.7 million shares), at the price of 1,100 yen per share
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. aims to hold more than 50 percent voting power of the company
* Says the company will continue to be listing on TSE Mothers
* Says the offering period from April 17 to May 29
* Settlement date is June 5
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IwrZtH
