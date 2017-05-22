May 22 POXEL SA:

* PHASE 1 DATA IN JAPANESE SUBJECTS DEMONSTRATED IMEGLIMIN WAS SAFE, WELL TOLERATED AND EXHIBITED A SIMILAR PHARMACOKINETIC PROFILE TO WHAT WAS OBSERVED IN CAUCASIAN SUBJECTS

* MECHANISTIC DATA SHOWS IMEGLIMIN'S BENEFIT ON BETA CELL PROTECTION AND DETAILS ITS UNIQUE INSULIN SECRETION PATHWAY IN RESPONSE TO GLUCOSE