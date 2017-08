March 30 (Reuters) - Poydras Gaming Finance Corp:

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp announces preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - results preview Q4 revenue grew 6 percent from $3.5 million in Q4 15

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - expecting a return to strong growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: