BRIEF-Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 27 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd
June 27 PARAGON AG:
* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG SHORTENS OFFER PERIOD FOR NEW CORPORATE BOND
* OFFER PERIOD NOW ENDS TODAY AT 10:30 P.M. (CEST)
* Says 760 units of its first series options were exercised to 760,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 27