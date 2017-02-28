UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Ppb Group Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 496 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.02 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.09 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 341 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2ljpzL7) Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.