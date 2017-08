April 6 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG acquires remaining interest in IVC joint venture in Asia

* PPG Industries Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* PPG Industries Inc- additionally, all joint-venture employees, of whom there are fewer than 10, will become PPG employees

* PPG Industries-purchased remaining 50 percent ownership interest in Asian JV comprising IVC SDN BHD and IVC-operations PTE from JV partner, Omni-Plus System PTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: