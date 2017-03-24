BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports March traffic
* March 2017 revenue passenger miles 4.08 billion, up 2.9 percent
March 24 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG announces automotive and industrial coatings price increases in Europe
* PPG Industries Inc - implement customer-specific price increases and surcharges in europe to offset a significant rise in raw material costs
* PPG Industries Inc - price changes will impact a select group of automotive OEM products, effective May 1 or as contracts permit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 12 A German government spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on reported talks between Siemens and Canada's Bombardier on combining their rail operations.