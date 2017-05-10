FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPG Industries says willing to meet AkzoNobel for "meaningful" discussions
May 10, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PPG Industries says willing to meet AkzoNobel for "meaningful" discussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* Ppg issues statement

* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8, 2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017

* PPG Industries Inc - continues to believe that co's proposal "vastly superior in shareholder value creation compared to akzonobel's new standalone plan"

* PPG Industries Inc - ppg remains willing to meet with akzonobel to engage in "meaningful" discussions

* PPG Industries Inc - without productive engagement from akzonobel, ppg will assess and decide whether or not to pursue an offer for AkzoNobel

* PPG Industries chairman and ceo says AkzoNobel"has provided no transparency in concluding its standalone plan is superior to PPG's proposal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

