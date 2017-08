May 26 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass for sale of remaining fiberglass operations

* PPG Industries Inc says pre-tax proceeds from sale are approximately $545 million, and are subject to customary closing adjustments

* PPG Industries Inc - pre-tax proceeds from sale are approximately $545 million, and are subject to customary closing adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: