4 months ago
April 20, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PPG reports Q1 EPS of $1.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29

* Reiterated commitment to deploy at least $2.5 billion-$3.5 billion cash on acquisitions and share repurchases in years 2017 and 2018 combined

* Q1 2017 net sales of about $3.6 billion, up 1 percent versus prior year

* Remain willing to engage with Akzonobel, continue to believe a combination of 2 cos is in best interest of both companies' stakeholders

* Unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by nearly 2 percent, or about $65 million in quarter

* Q1 2017 adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.35 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

