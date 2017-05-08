FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation
May 8, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation

May 8 (Reuters) - Ppg Industries Inc

* PPG issues statement

* Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies

* "Akzonobel chairs stated up front that they did not have intent nor authority to negotiate"

* Akzonobel chairs did not share any concerns regarding PPG's proposal

* Will review full details of Akzonobel's response issued today

* Can confirm CEO and lead independent director met chairman of supervisory board of Akzonobel and CEO and chairman of board of management of Akzonobel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

