3 months ago
BRIEF-PPL Corp reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 from cont ops
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PPL Corp reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - PPL Corp :

* Updates fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.02 to $2.22

* PPL corporation reports first-quarter earnings

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms projected compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 6 percent from 2017 through 2020

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms targeted dividend growth of 4 percent a year from 2017 through 2020

* Qtrly operating revenues $1,951 million versus $2,011 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.02 to $2.22

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Qtrly earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

