BRIEF-PPL Corp reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 from cont ops

May 4 (Reuters) - PPL Corp :
* Updates fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.02 to $2.22
* PPL corporation reports first-quarter earnings
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms projected compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 6 percent from 2017 through 2020
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms targeted dividend growth of 4 percent a year from 2017 through 2020
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,951 million versus $2,011 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.02 to $2.22
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Qtrly earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: