BRIEF-PPL expects to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02-$2.22/share

May 30 (Reuters) - PPL Corp:

* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share

* PPL Corp - expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 ongoing earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with a midpoint of $2.15 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPL Corp - expected to reaffirm its previously announced compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 6% from 2017 through 2020