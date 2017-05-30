FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPL expects to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02-$2.22/share
May 30, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PPL expects to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02-$2.22/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - PPL Corp:

* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share

* PPL Corp - expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 ongoing earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with a midpoint of $2.15 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPL Corp - expected to reaffirm its previously announced compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 6% from 2017 through 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2qBWbST) Further company coverage:

