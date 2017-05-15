FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PRA Group agrees to settle with IRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - PRA Group Inc:

* PRA Group agrees to settle with IRS

* Reached a settlement with irs in regards to notices of deficiency for tax years ended December 31, 2005 to December 31, 2012

* PRA Group-under deal,subject to court approval, will utilize a new tax methodology to recognize net finance receivable revenue effective tax year 2017

* Company will not be required to pay any interest or penalties related to prior periods

* PRA Group -settlement should have no direct impact on reported earnings as co not required to pay interest or penalties related to prior periods

* Do not expect this to have any material impact on ability to purchase nonperforming loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

