BRIEF-Pra Health Sciences Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

April 25 (Reuters) - Pra Health Sciences Inc:

* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017 service revenue guidance between $1.795 billion and $1.835 billion

* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pra health sciences inc - reaffirming full year 2017 gaap net income per diluted share between $2.46 and $2.56

* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share between $3.08 and $3.18

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S