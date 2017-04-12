BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 Italian fashion group Prada executives say at a post results analyst call:
* dividend on 2017 results likely to be in the same range as last few years
* the group is not thinking about M&A deals now, but has no bias against them and will review opportunities if they arise
* improvement in trading conditions seen in December and January are "still there"
* has appointed new manager, Chiara Tosato, to lead digital strategy of the company
* group has seen "sequential" improvement in the second half of 2016, particularly in the last few months of the year
* growth in the UK was double digit in the second half of the year, Russia sales outperformed with double digit growth across the year
* in 2016 group opened 28 new stores, closed 26 and renovated 40 boutiques
* Cash flow generation will be used to self-fund activities, mostly digital initiatives Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.