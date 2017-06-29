BRIEF-U-Right International posts FY revenue of HK$257.9 million
* FY revenue from continuing operations HK$257.9 million versus HK$231.3 million
June 29 Prada Spa-
* Co will no longer publish preliminary sales figures of group for first six-month period and for full year of any financial period Source text (bit.ly/2sq3m1o) Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from continuing operations HK$257.9 million versus HK$231.3 million
* Loss and total comprehensive expense for year attributable to owners of company hk$11.4 million versus loss of hk$24.8 million