BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 Prada Spa
* FY EBIT was euro 431.2 million, or 13.5 pct on net revenues
* FY net income was Euro 278.3 million, or 8.7 pct on net revenues
* FY net sales were euro 3,139.3 million, down 10.4 pct
* Board of directors of has proposed a final dividend of euro 0.12 per share for twelve months ended January 31, 2017
* FY net revenue euro 3.18 billion versus euro 3.55 billion
* Retail sales for twelve months ended January 31, 2017 were lower by 13.9 pct at current exchange rates Source text (bit.ly/2p7G4Nj) Further company coverage:
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.