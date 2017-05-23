BRIEF-Praemium announces outcome of board review

May 24 (Reuters) - Praemium Ltd

* Notes that former directors incurred expenditure of $972,372 in terminating ceo, & defending shareholder requisition which led to their removal

* "Ohanessian's dismissal was handled inappropriately and was not based on reasonable grounds"

* Reiterate its support for Ohanessian as reinstated chief executive officer

* "All expenses will be accounted for as one-off costs (below ebitda) in 2017 financial year"

* Refers to comprehensive review of events at which previous directors (Greg Camm, Robert Edgley, Andre Carstens and Peter Mahler) were removed from office