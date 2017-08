Feb 22 (Reuters) - Praemium Ltd

* board has terminated employment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer and managing director.

* Greg Camm will act as executive chairman until a new chief executive officer is appointed

* "believes that a chief executive officer with a different skill set would better serve company's leadership"

