July 27 (Reuters) - PRAGMA INKASO SA:

* ACQUIRED IN Q2 LIABILITIES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 385.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 178.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ACQUIRED IN H1 LIABILITIES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 666.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 442.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO