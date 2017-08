March 31 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc

* Prairie Provident announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results

* Achieved average Q4 2016 production of 4,845 BOE/D a 90 pct increase over same period of 2015

* Q4 adjusted funds from operations $0.07 per share

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $25 - $35 million

* Sees 2017 annual production (BOE/D) 6,100 - 6,600

* Sees 2017 exit production (BOE/D) 7,500 - 8,000