4 months ago
BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd:

* Prairiesky announces first quarter 2017 results

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids

* Qtrly funds from operations of $67.3 million or $0.28 per share

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd qtrly revenues of $80.3 million including $73.5 million of royalty revenue

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - "Prairiesky will apply to Toronto stock exchange to renew its NCIB for an additional one year period" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

