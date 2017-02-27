Feb 27 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd:

* Prairiesky announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results and dividend increase

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - board of directors has approved a dividend increase of $0.03 per share per annum

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - reported average Q4 royalty production of 23,978 boe per day (46pct liquids)

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.27