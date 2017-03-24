Unilever Nigeria to seek approval next month for $200 mln share sale
LAGOS, April 12 Unilever Nigeria said on Wednesday it will seek shareholder approval next month to raise 63 billion naira ($200 million) through a rights issue.
March 24 Makarony Polskie SA:
* Praska Gielda Spozywcza SA changes its directly and indirectly held stake in company to 14.82 percent from 19.15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said on Wednesday that it would not explore strategic alternatives at this time.