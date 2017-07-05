BRIEF-Transalta Corp comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation
July 5 Praxair Inc:
* On June 30, Co entered into a 364-day credit agreement - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for aggregate revolving commitments of US$500 million - SEC filing
* Credit agreement supports company's commercial paper program Source text: (bit.ly/2uqg0zT) Further company coverage:
* Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year