5 months ago
BRIEF-Praxair Inc's subsidiary signs long-term contract to supply Rolls-Royce
March 28, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Praxair Inc's subsidiary signs long-term contract to supply Rolls-Royce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* Praxair Inc - Praxair Surface Technologies subsidiary was awarded a long-term contract by leading aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce

* Praxair Inc - over 10-year contract, PST will apply its tribomet abrasive coatings to rotating components in jet engines of wide-body aircraft

* Praxair Inc - project, which will begin in mid-2017, will be serviced from PST'S coating operations in Indianapolis and weston-super-mare, England Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
