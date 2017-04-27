FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Praxair Q1 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Praxair Q1 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* Praxair reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.43 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.55 to $5.80

* Q1 sales $2.728 billion

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.53 to $5.78

* Q1 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.35

* Praxair says volume growth was attained in north america, europe and asia, partially offset by south america due to challenging economic environment in Brazil

* Praxair sees improved base volume growth in-line with current macro-economic environment

* Praxair says new project opportunities, specifically in U.S. Gulf coast, continue to be a bright spot as bidding activity remains robust

* Praxair sees full-year capital expenditures of about $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

