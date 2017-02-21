FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term agreement with Celanese to supply carbon monoxide, oxygen and nitrogen in the U.S. Gulf coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc

* Praxair signs long-term agreement with celanese to supply carbon monoxide, oxygen and nitrogen in the U.S. Gulf coast

* Praxair Inc - has signed a 15-year agreement to supply Celanese Corporation with carbon monoxide, as well as oxygen and nitrogen, in U.S. Gulf coast

* New facilities and pipeline assets will begin operations in year 2020

* Praxair Inc - Praxair will build new air separation unit on nitrogen, oxygen pipeline network that will provide industrial gases required by Celanese

* Praxair Inc- new plants and pipeline expansions require a combined investment of more than $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

