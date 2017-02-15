BRIEF-Precinct Properties New Zealand says earnings and dividend guidance for FY17 unchanged

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd :

* Earnings and dividend guidance for fy17 unchanged at 6.2 cps and 5.6 cps respectively

* Half year dividend of 2.80 cps (2016: 2.70 cps), representing a 3.7% yoy increase

* HY net profit after tax increased by 12.4% to nz$39.1 million

* Hy net operating income increased by 8.7% to $38.8 million (2016: $35.7 million)

* "Earnings are expected to be impacted by rental abatement at Deloitte House"

* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: