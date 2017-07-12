BRIEF-Handysoft receives patent
* Says it received patent on July 12, for system and method for controlling smart appliances based on semantic modeling engine
July 12 PRECIO FISHBONE AB
* PRECIO FISHBONE IS ONE OF THE WINNERS OF STATISTISKA CENTRALBYRÅN'S FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT PROCUREMENT "RAMAVTAL FÖR IT-KONSULTER"
* INCLUDING OPTIONS, DEAL DURATION IS 4 YEARS, STARTING AT TURN OF YEAR
* DEAL HAS TOTAL ORDER VALUE AT ABOUT SEK 160 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, July 12 Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday it had fallen victim to geopolitical sparring between Russia and the United States, but said it was ready to respond to any questions from U.S. officials, the RIA news agency reported.