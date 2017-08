March 28 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics

* Says Precise Biometrics and NXP sign license agreement for fingerprint software

* Says is currently projecting that some initial revenues generated under agreement will be recognized starting from Q1 of 2017

* Says per unit license fee is volume dependent and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)