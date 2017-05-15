FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp

* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update

* Precision Drilling Corp - expects current Canadian activity to be at trough levels for year due to Canadian market's annual spring break up

* Precision Drilling Corp - in U.S., Precision currently has 55 active rigs and quarter-to-date average active rig count in U.S. is 58 rigs

* Precision Drilling Corp - expects to have five additional rigs contracted and activated over next three weeks

* Precision Drilling Corp - internationally, activity continues to progress as expected with eight rigs active in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.