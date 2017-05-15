FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 15, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15(Reuters) - Precision System Science Co Ltd

* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sales of nucleic acid extraction system and reagent, sales of small size genetic testing system and reagent, as well as development and sales of medium-sized genetic testing system

* Says the company will issue 2.3 million shares through private placement to Hitachi High-Technologies, at the price of 371.7 yen per share, to raise up to 858.6 million yen, as development capital, with a payment date May 31

* Says Hitachi High-Technologies will hold 10 percent stake in the company from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5E0YlN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.