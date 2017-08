BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities Q1 earnings per share $0.54

May 1 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for first quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.40 to $1.48

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $285 million to $315 million

* Project core FFO to be in range of $1.40 - $1.48 per share for FY 2017

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly revenue $66.6 million versus $41.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenues to be in range of $285 million - $315 million for full year 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $282.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: