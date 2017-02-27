BRIEF-Luxfer qtrly adjusted EPS $0.14
* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.14
Feb 27 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.40 to $1.48
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $285 million to $315 million
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly FFO per share $ 0.24
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.32
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - project total revenues to be in range of $285 million - $315 million for full year 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Debora Spar, a member of board informed board that she will not stand for re-election and will retire from board
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results