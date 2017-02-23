Feb 23 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* Preit reports fourth quarter 2016 results; introduces 2017 guidance and multi-year outlook

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.74

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.57

* Qtrly comparable store sales per square foot across portfolio increased 7.4 pct

* Qtrly same store noi increased by $3.1 million to $72.2 million

* Introducing its earnings guidance for year of net loss between $0.10 and $0.00 per diluted share

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $225 to $250 million

* Sees 2017 same store noi growth, excluding lease terminations in range of 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 same store NOI - consolidated $221 million - $224 million