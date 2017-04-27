BRIEF-Prelios FY net loss shrinks to EUR 29.8 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA:

* FY revenues EUR 76.8 million ($83.47 million) (66.4 million euros in 2015)

* FY net loss EUR 29.8 million (loss of 44.5 million euros in 2015)

* Board examined non-binding offers concerning possible partnerships involving fund management activities in Italy (Prelios SGR) received

* Board decided to continue with some operators with the ultimate aim of reaching the formulation of binding offers to be received by the end of June