April 13 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA:

* FY turnover 76.8 million euros ($81.58 million) versus 66.4 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated EBIT was 4.1 million euros, a significant improvement compared to 2015 (-0.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)