June 1 (Reuters) - PRELIOS SGR SPA:

* BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND

* BOARD ADJOURNS ALL AND ANY DECISIONS ON ACCEPTANCE THEREOF TO FUTURE BOARD MEETINGS, PENDING THE OVERALL DEFINITION OF THE DIVESTMENT OF THE ENTIRE FUND'S RESIDUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon:

