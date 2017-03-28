BRIEF-Premier Foods says 2016 actuarial valuations agreed with all UK pension schemes

March 28 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* Pensions update

* 2016 actuarial valuations now agreed with all UK pension schemes

* Cash payments to schemes reduced by further £32m over next three financial years

* Agreed a schedule of pension deficit cash contributions with trustees of company’s pension schemes

* Payments fixed for nearly six years; from april 2014 until december 2019

* No deficit contributions to rhm schemes in recovery plan

* Reductions and re-phasing of deficit contributions to premier foods’ schemes 1

* Administration costs over next three years to be part funded by rhm schemes by £2m per annum