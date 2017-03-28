FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Foods says 2016 actuarial valuations agreed with all UK pension schemes
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods says 2016 actuarial valuations agreed with all UK pension schemes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* Pensions update

* 2016 actuarial valuations now agreed with all UK pension schemes

* Cash payments to schemes reduced by further £32m over next three financial years

* Agreed a schedule of pension deficit cash contributions with trustees of company’s pension schemes

* Payments fixed for nearly six years; from april 2014 until december 2019

* No deficit contributions to rhm schemes in recovery plan

* Reductions and re-phasing of deficit contributions to premier foods’ schemes 1

* Administration costs over next three years to be part funded by rhm schemes by £2m per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.