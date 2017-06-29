June 29 Premier Foods Plc:
* Statement re: press report
* Notes recent comments in press regarding a review of
options for group
* Regularly reviews options to deliver value for all its
stakeholders
* Reviews carried out in ordinary course of business as part
of group's standard planning cycle, also on ad hoc bases, and
may involve external advisors
* Has made no changes to its strategy since strategic
update communicated in our preliminary results announcement on
May 16
* Will release its Q1 trading update for year ending
March31, 2018 on July 20, as planned
