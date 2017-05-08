FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Foods says renews partnership with Mondelez International
May 8, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods says renews partnership with Mondelez International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake

* Signed 'heads of terms' for a strategic global partnership with Mondelēz International

* Deal to renew company's long-standing licence to produce and market Cadbury branded cake and Ambient dessert products

* Once finalised, new licence will run until 2022, with an option for company to extend this to 2025

* Already developing plans to launch Cadbury cake in two new significant markets in 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

