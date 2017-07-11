BRIEF-Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'
* fitch says has affirmed Republic of Congo's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'
July 11 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier Gold provides South Arturo update - advancing additional development opportunities
* Says Premier now expects South Arturo mine share of 2017 production to exceed 45,000 ounce
* As a result of extended mining of phase 2 pit, drilling of El Nino deposit from within pit will commence in mid H2-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Bull announces closing of initial tranche of private placement for CDN$1,459,200, including CDN$200,000 from Sprott Managed Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: